DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Chili is great any time of year, but especially in the chillier months. It warms you right up! Especially when it’s as delicious as this White Chicken Chili.

Julian Gilbert, firefighter and fantastic cook, was a finalist in Archer’s Tavern‘s Chili Cookoff. His chili features smoked chicken, chili peppers, cream, cheese, a homemade chicken broth, garlic, bacon, and a slew of other items and flavors.

Click the video above for the full segment and recipe.