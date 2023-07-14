DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – What better way to celebrate National Ice Cream Month than with some fresh local ice cream! Julie Domicone from Jubie’s Creamery joined us in the Living Dayton kitchen to share their summer seasonal flavors.

Julie shared their Pineapple Upside Down Cake Sundae! The sundae is made up of their Pineapple Upside-down Cake ice cream, made with sweet pineapple ice cream swirled with cinnamon cake and maraschino cherries. It’s accented by cinnamon coffee cakes, a thick caramel drizzle, whipped cream, and a cherry on top.

Seasonal flavors:

Batman : Premium banana ice cream swirled with tons of Oreos.

: Premium banana ice cream swirled with tons of Oreos. Millions of Peaches : Sweet peach flavored ice cream swirled with graham crackers and peaches.

: Sweet peach flavored ice cream swirled with graham crackers and peaches. Lemon Peppermint: Lemon flavored dairy free ice cream swirled with chunks of fresh peppermint candies

Lemon flavored dairy free ice cream swirled with chunks of fresh peppermint candies Junk from the Trunk – Shark Bite: Blue Moon ice cream with white chocolate chips as mini shark teeth, a red raspberry swirl, and topped with Swedish Fish

Find out more in the video above!