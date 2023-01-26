DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Whoever said you couldn’t have ice cream for breakfast was wrong — and Jubie’s is proving it!

Julie Domicone from Jubie’s Creamery joined us in the Living Dayton kitchen to share the details on their National Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast Day celebrations! Happening Saturday, Feb. 4 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Jubie’s will be celebrating in their pajamas with some special treats.

Julie shared their limited time Frosted Flakes “breakfast cereal bowl” sundae along with their seasonal flavors.

The sundae is made up of their Frosted Flakes Cereal Milk ice cream with marshmallow drizzle, whipped cream, more frosted flakes, all in an ice cream cone bowl with a cherry on top. Basically, just your morning bowl of cereal!

Seasonal flavors:

Frozen : Premium golden Oreo flavored ice cream swirled with chunks of golden Oreos and blue sugar sprinkles

: Premium golden Oreo flavored ice cream swirled with chunks of golden Oreos and blue sugar sprinkles Nutella : Premium Nutella flavored ice cream swirled with real Nutella spread

: Premium Nutella flavored ice cream swirled with real Nutella spread Apple Streusel: A winter staple! Premium spiced apple ice cream swirled with crunchy, sweet cinnamon streusel topping

