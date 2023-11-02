DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – If you’re a high-energy, outgoing baseball fan with a passion for getting crowds excited, the Dayton Dragons Green Team might be the job for you!

Jamie Penwell with the Dayton Dragons shared details on their open Green Team positions. They are hiring hosts, mascots and Green Team members!

For these positions, they are seeking fun, energetic, and enthusiastic performers. The Green team facilitates all in-game entertainment skits during home games and special events at Day Air Ballpark.

