WDTN, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s always a good time to celebrate and honor those who have served in the military. One local event is doing just that!

Greene County Veterans Services is teaming up with Greene County Parks & Trails for their Warrior Resiliency Celebration!

Jeff Henderson and Tim Pennartz shared the details of what to expect at this event.

They will have Backyard Olympics, music, and a family picnic with hot dogs, burgers, popcorn and beverages. Attendees will also receive information on resources available to Veterans.

The event will take place at Caesar Ford Park on July 8th from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m.

For more information, visit their website or watch the video above.

*This segment is Sponsored by Greene County Veterans Services and Greene County Parks and Trails*