DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – If you’re having trouble with loose skin and have always wanted help with those troubled areas, Jiva Med Spa has the solution for you with their Skin Tyte treatment! Sometimes exercise alone won’t help and if you are wanting to look your best this summer, be sure to give Dr. Nanda a call at 937-705-9430.

Click HERE to make your appointment.

*THIS SEGMENT WAS SPONOSRED BY JIVA MED SPA*