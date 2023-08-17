DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Jimmie’s Ladder 11 shook things up in the Living Dayton Kitchen on Thursday featuring specials that will appear on their menu soon!

Owner Nick Brandell made Ladder 11’s brand new shrimp calabria pasta in honor of his grandmother who’s from Calabria! With a roasted red pepper cream sauce and calabria chilis, Brandell drizzled the sauce over cooked pasta and topped the creation with sauteed shrimp!

An excellent drink to pair with the new shrimp calabria pasta is Ladder 11’s signature Blackberry Sage Mule. Brandell mixed 2 oz bourbon, housemade blackberry sage simple syrup, lemon juice and Warped Wing Ginger Beer all in a chilled mug and topped with sage grown right in Ladder 11’s Greenhouse!

Plus, Brandell says they’re gearing up for University of Dayton move-in weekend with a free limited edition glassware giveaway! Ladder 11 is inviting UD families that are moving in to walk down Brown Street to their firehouse, order drinks to celebrate their college kid’s move in and take a free special edition glass home with you!

For more information, watch the video above or click here!