DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – This year will mark the 13th annual Jersey Mike’s Day of Giving for URS, which will take place on Wednesday, March 29, at six Dayton area Jersey Mike’s stores. URS will receive 100% of the proceeds from sales that day! Additionally, each store will also be accepting donations to URS throughout the month.

Donate $1 and receive $1 off your order

Donate $3 and receive a free bag of chips and a drink

Donate $5 and get a BOGO on a regular sized sub purchase

The participating area locations where you are able to get the deals are the stores in Beavercreek, Centerville, Kettering, Springboro and Washington Township.

This month, United Rehabilitation Services (URS) will raise awareness for individuals with

disabilities with a variety of activities.

Dennis Grant, Chief Executive Officer of URS shared details on how they are highlighting the many ways in which people with and without disabilities come together to form strong, diverse communities.

Pay a visit to Jersey Mike’s on March 29th, to enjoy great food for a good cause!