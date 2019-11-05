Skip to content
WDTN.com
Dayton
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Latest Video
Local News
Ohio
Your Local Election HQ
All Election Results
Ohio Statehouse News
Washington-DC
U.S. & World
Political News
Crime
Mug Shots
CMA Awards
Five on 2
Dayton Gas Prices
As Seen on 2 NEWS
Top Stories
Dayton Pub Run
Buckeyes coming off bye week preparing for Maryland
Sen. Brown announces $330K to reduce Dayton school bus emissions
At least 9 members of Mormon family killed in north Mexico
Weather
Tornado Recovery
Daily Forecast
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Weather Stories
Storm Team 2 Live Cam Network
Traffic Map
ODOT Cameras
Closings and Delays
Flight Delays & Cancellations
Video
Video Center
Live Shows
Live Breaking News
Sports
Operation Football
Scoreboard
Team Schedules
Athlete of the Month
The Big Game
OSU
Cincinnati Reds
Dayton Dragons
Dayton Flyers
Wright State Raiders
Bengals
Top Stories
Buckeyes coming off bye week preparing for Maryland
Top Stories
Ex-NFL player Kellen Winslow Jr pleads guilty to rape
Roger Penske buys Indianapolis Motor Speedway, IndyCar
Browns lose at Denver to fall 2-5
OHIO HS Football Playoff Pairings
Community
Coats for Kids
Veterans Voices
Donate
Hispanic Heritage Month
The Mel Robbins Show
I Love Dayton
What you love about Dayton
Community Calendar
Top Stories
I Love Dayton: Foy’s bringing customers to Fairborn for 90 years
Living Dayton
Living Dayton Deals
Contact Living Dayton
Top Stories
Dayton Science Festival
Top Stories
SPENGA
Top Stories
Adjusting to the time change
November events at Barnes and Noble
Jenny G’s Cupcakes nominated for Dayton Magazine’s Best of Dayton
Cabi Clothing Event for Tornado Relief
Dayton’s CW
What’s on Dayton’s CW
Contests
More
About Us
Meet The Team
Report It
Work For Us
Recruit with Us
Contact Us
Add 2 News to your Amazon Alexa Flash Briefing
2 News and Storm Team 2 Apps
Text Alerts
What’s on TV?
Search
Search
Search
Jenny G’s Cupcakes nominated for Dayton Magazine’s Best of Dayton
Living Dayton
by:
Zac Pitts
Posted:
Nov 5, 2019 / 02:59 PM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 5, 2019 / 02:59 PM EST
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Satisfy your sweet tooth with Jenny G’s Cupcakes!
Contact Living Dayton
Contact
Living Dayton
.
Latest Video on WDTN.com
Dayton Pub Run
Video
DPD Detective shot remains in critical condition
Video
Ex-NFL player Kellen Winslow Jr pleads guilty to rape
Video
FBI, ATF Investigate ATM Blast
Video
Massive market fire in Nigeria
Video
Synagogue plot: 'We're not going to be victims'
Video
Interactive Radar
As Seen on 2 News
Dozens of vegetable products recalled over listeria concern
20 years later: Murder of Dayton police officer remains unsolved
More As Seen on 2 NEWS
Tweets by WDTN