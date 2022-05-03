DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Jay Schmitt joins us from Jeff Schmitt Auto Group. He tells us more about the return of “Jeff’s Heroes” for 2022. They are giving away $50,000 in prizes to deserving community members.
Click HERE to learn more.
by: Emily Gibbs
Posted:
Updated:
by: Emily Gibbs
Posted:
Updated:
DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Jay Schmitt joins us from Jeff Schmitt Auto Group. He tells us more about the return of “Jeff’s Heroes” for 2022. They are giving away $50,000 in prizes to deserving community members.
Click HERE to learn more.