DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Laurie Cothran joined us to talk about activities at Aullwood Audubon this January!

Although it’s winter, many birds are still active according to Laurie. There are several species of bird that do not migrate, and Aullwood has several events surrounding these birds! Bundle up and hit the trails to see these birds or just get out and enjoy nature!

You can also meet Aullwood’s troll friends in “The Troll That Hatched an Egg” by Thomas Dambo exhibit which is up year-round.

Check out the events calendar on Aullwood’s website for more events.

