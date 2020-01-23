Janet Balsbaugh’s Hearty Soup

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –
1 pound hamburger
1 onion diced
2 carrots diced
2 stalks of celery diced
2-3 potatoes diced depending on size
1 tsp tomato paste
1 can diced tomatoes with juice (14.5 ounce)
1 cup frozen mixed vegetables
2 cups V-8 juice
2 cups beef broth
1 tsp dried parsley
1/2 tsp garlic powder
1 tsp Italian seasoning
Salt and Pepper to taste
Brown hamburger and onion together, and drain. Stir in carrots, celery and potatoes. Cook for a few minutes on medium heat. Stir in tomato paste. Add the tomatoes, V-8 juice , beef broth, and frozen vegetables. Stir in seasonings. Be sure to season with salt and pepper to taste.