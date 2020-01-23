Janet Balsbaugh’s Hearty Soup

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –

1 pound hamburger

1 onion diced

2 carrots diced

2 stalks of celery diced

2-3 potatoes diced depending on size

1 tsp tomato paste

1 can diced tomatoes with juice (14.5 ounce)

1 cup frozen mixed vegetables

2 cups V-8 juice

2 cups beef broth

1 tsp dried parsley

1/2 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp Italian seasoning

Salt and Pepper to taste

Brown hamburger and onion together, and drain. Stir in carrots, celery and potatoes. Cook for a few minutes on medium heat. Stir in tomato paste. Add the tomatoes, V-8 juice , beef broth, and frozen vegetables. Stir in seasonings. Be sure to season with salt and pepper to taste.