DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — If you’re running out of ideas to bring to the St. Patrick’s Day party, we’ve got you covered!

Lifestyle and Food Influencer Shanisty Ireland taught us how to make a delicious Jalapeño snack!

Below is the simple and tasty recipe for Pork Rind Jalapeño Poppers.

Pork Rind Jalapeño Poppers

Ingredients: 

·   4 oz. Southern Recipe Small Batch Pork Rinds, finely crushed 

·   10 jalapeño peppers, stems removed

·   8 oz. cream cheese, softened

·   1 cup cheddar cheese, grated 

Directions:

1. Preheat BBQ or oven 400 degrees F. 

2. Slice one side of each jalapeño pepper lengthwise and remove seeds with a spoon.

3. In a medium bowl, mix softened cream cheese and shredded cheese together. Fill each pepper half with the cream cheese filling. 

4. Pour the crushed pork rinds onto a plate. Take each filled pepper, turn upside down and press the pepper into the pork rinds. 

5. Place the peppers on a baking sheet. Bake for 15-20 minutes or until cooked thoroughly.