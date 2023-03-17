DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — If you’re running out of ideas to bring to the St. Patrick’s Day party, we’ve got you covered!

Lifestyle and Food Influencer Shanisty Ireland taught us how to make a delicious Jalapeño snack!

Below is the simple and tasty recipe for Pork Rind Jalapeño Poppers.

Pork Rind Jalapeño Poppers

Ingredients:

· 4 oz. Southern Recipe Small Batch Pork Rinds, finely crushed

· 10 jalapeño peppers, stems removed

· 8 oz. cream cheese, softened

· 1 cup cheddar cheese, grated

Directions:

1. Preheat BBQ or oven 400 degrees F.

2. Slice one side of each jalapeño pepper lengthwise and remove seeds with a spoon.

3. In a medium bowl, mix softened cream cheese and shredded cheese together. Fill each pepper half with the cream cheese filling.

4. Pour the crushed pork rinds onto a plate. Take each filled pepper, turn upside down and press the pepper into the pork rinds.

5. Place the peppers on a baking sheet. Bake for 15-20 minutes or until cooked thoroughly.