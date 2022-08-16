DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Although the summer is winding down, it’s not too late to take yourself out to the ball game at Day Air Ball Park! We talked with Dragons Executive Vice President, Eric Deutsch to hear about their upcoming deals for the rest of the summer.

If the season has gotten away from you and you haven’t yet made it to a game, not to worry! You haven’t struck out on home games. The Dragons will play August 30 to September 4 at Day Air Ball Park.

Deutsch says no matter how many home runs players hit, Dragons fans are always winning.

“It’s not about wins or losses, it’s more about memories, smiles, being with your family and friends,” Deutsch says. “We generate wins and losses through memories, smiles and good times at the ballpark.”