DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– It’s a Wild Wednesday with the Columbus Zoo! Trainer Ashton Jerger joined Living Dayton to show viewers a behind the scenes look at their goats and reindeer experiences!

Giddy up to the Zoo’s Bob Evans Farms My Barn for a barnyard adventure! Zoo goers can pet a goat, brush a sheep, and say “hay” to a cow!

Details:

November 16- December 31

Sunday- Thursday: 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday: 5 p.m.- 10 p.m.

Saturday: 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve Day, and Christmas Day.

Schedule your barnyard adventure today!

Plus, Jolly Ol’ St. Nick is getting his reindeer ready at Columbus Zoo with their Reindeer Experience! Get your chance to feed and pet real-life reindeer and be on the lookout for any with red noses.

Details:

November 16- January 7: Daily at 4:30 p.m.

January 8- May 24: Daily at 2:30 p.m.

Minimum Age: 5

Price: $99 per person

To get your tickets today, click here or watch the segments above!