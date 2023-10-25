DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– It’s a Wild Wednesday with Columbus Zoo & Aquarium today featuring their African Penguins and Dingos! Columbus Zoo’s Emily Yunker joined Living Dayton on Wednesday with the inside scoop to these animals!

You actually have the opportunity to meet many of their incredible animals up close and personal in their Animal Encounters! From penguins to koalas, polar bears, reptiles and more, catch their Keeper Talks presented by GermainCars!

Details:

Keeper Talks, presented by GermainCars

Learn about some of the Zoo’s animals from the people who know them best – our zookeepers! Get the inside scoop about the animals’ care, their favorite treats, and how you can help protect their cousins in their native range.

Status – Weekends Only

– Weekends Only Weather-dependen t- Yes

t- Yes Area of Zoo – check website

– check website Cost– Free with Admission

To get your tickets now and for more information, watch the videos above or click here!