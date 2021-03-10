DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – We are less than a month out from Easter, so it’s time for some inspired pie! Azra from Azra’s Mediterranean Cuisine shares her recipe.

Here are the ingredients for Torta Pasqualina Italian Easter Pie:

For the crust

2 3/4 cups all purpose flour

1/4 cup. Olive oil

1 cup water add more if you need

Salt and pepper

For the filling

4 cups sautéed spinach

1 medium yellow onion diced

2 1/2 cups Ricotta cheese

1 1/2 cup. Parmesan cheese

Zest of the one organic lemon

1 ts. Chopped fresh marjoram

1/2 ts. Nutmeg

10 eggs

Salt and pepper

Olive oils