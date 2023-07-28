DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Irish dancing has been part of Celtic culture for hundreds of years.

We talked with three groups about the kinds of performances you can see at the Dayton Celtic Festival this weekend, and some even gave us a sneak peek!

Dwyer School of Irish Dance

Kathleen Dwyer shared what Irish dancing means to her and her family’s history. She explained all the work that goes into it, and what you can expect to see at the Dayton Celtic Festival. Watch the video below.

Celtic Academy of Irish Dance

The Celtic Academy of Irish Dance helped Liza learn some traditional Irish dance moves! Check it out in the video below.

McGovern Irish Dance

Shelagh McGovern and some of her students joined us to perform an Irish dance! Check it out in the video below.

For more information about the Dayton Celtic Festival, click here.