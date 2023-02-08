DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – Business Networking International (BNI) is the world’s largest Referral Networking organization, with nearly 11,000 chapters and 300,000 members globally, and members passing more than $20 billion in referral business in 2021 alone.

Each year during the second full week of February, the organization sponsors “International Networking Week” to help educate business owners about the power of referrals.

Nikki Gates, the Miami Valley of Ohio BNI Regional Managing Director, shared information about what’s happening in the local area and how referral partnerships in BNI can help grow business. She’s joined by Andrew Johnson, the BNI United States CORE (corporate) Launch Manager, who is charged with adding more chapters to the region. The Miami Valley Ohio BNI Region was established in the late 1990s and now includes 17 chapters from Springboro up to Troy and east into Greene County.

According to recent surveys, American small businesses get about 60% of their business from referrals. Which is why International Networking Week is just so important!

If you’d like to get involved in one of the 18 Local Chapters Meeting Weekly, contact Nikki Gates at nikkigates@bni.com.