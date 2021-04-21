DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Eva Buttacavoli Executive Director of The Contemporary Dayton talks about their The Inaugural Exhibitions in the Dayton Arcade. Don’t miss this!
OPENING WEEKEND
Friday, April 30, 2021
Members Preview Party: 5:30 p.m.–7:00 p.m.
Public Party: 7:00 p.m.–10:00 p.m.
Drinks will be available, donations appreciated
Saturday, May 1, 2021
Gallery Hours: 11:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m.
Celebration with the friends and family of Curtis Barnes, Sr.: 2:00 p.m.– 4:00 pm.
Special Gospel Choir Ensemble at 3:00 p.m.
Sunday, May 2, 2021
Gallery Hours: 11:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m.