DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) -- Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. announced the sentencing of a Dayton man who locked an 8-year-old child in the trunk of a vehicle as punishment.

Damon Eugene Ellis, 44, was sentenced to eight years in prison. On Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, one of Ellis' neighbors called 911 after witnessing him drag the boy from his Water Street apartment and place him in a trunk.