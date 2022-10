DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Danny Cortes of I Heart Ice Cream joins the Living Dayton team in the studio to show his fantastic, rolled ice cream!

This time he has combined squid ink with their vanilla ice cream topped with gummy worms, whipped cream, blood red cherry juice and candy hatchets and knives. A spooky and unique menu item!

Click here to learn more about I Heart Ice Cream.