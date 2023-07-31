DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Having any kind of car trouble on the roads can be stressful, but when your car breaks down in the middle of a heat wave that could bring many a variety of challenges for drivers.

Huber Heights AAA Tire & Auto Center Manager Dustin Shafner advises families to not skip a car-evaluation check before a long road trip because it may just save them from being stranded on the road.

Shafner says intense summer heat waves can cause many issues, but a main concern is your car’s battery. He says a car battery acts very similarly like a cell phone battery when it comes to being overheated. If you leave your cell phone out in the sun, the battery will overheat, turn off and need to cool down. Well, the same thing can happen to your car battery during long road trips. Additionally, drivers may be tempted to crank their AC unit to stay cool but Shafner says before turning that dial, you should double check your coolant levels. Coolant levels are something many drivers may overlook but during the summer, coolant levels control many things in your car including keeping your engine cool.

To avoid many disasters on the roadway, Shafner says Huber Height’s AAA Tire & Auto Center is a one stop shop for drivers! To plan ahead, AAA can change your oil, check fluids, tire pressure, breaks and get your battery tested.

