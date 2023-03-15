DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Are you ready to do your part by giving back to the community? What other day would be better than Earth Day. Celebrate Earth Day by protecting and cleaning the region’s parks and waterways during Five Rivers MetroParks’ 35th annual Adopt-A-Park.

Allie Zimmerman shared with us how volunteers will be provided with project supplies and gloves. Participants should bring a reusable water bottle and wear weather-appropriate clothing.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon on Earth Day, Saturday, April 22, hundreds of volunteers from across the region will come together to spruce up these green spaces to prepare the parks for the warm weather months. It will be a fun activity for groups, friends and family of all ages.

Registration is required and available online at www.metroparks.org/adopt.