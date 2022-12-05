DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dan Scroggins with AAA shared some essential safety tips for holiday shopping.

The holiday season can bring about thieves looking to steal your personal information. Dan said that purchasing an RFID wallet is a great way to keep your card information secure from skimmers.

Dan also said to remember that not only is your digital property at risk, but your physical property too! If you like to get your shopping done in one night, you might have thousands of dollars in merchandise sitting in your car while you hit the next store. Dan recommended breaking up your shopping into multiple trips and parking in a well-lit area.

In most cases, common sense is key, according to Dan.

Find out more safety tips from AAA in the video above! For more information, click here.