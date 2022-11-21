DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — “Mister Manners” Thomas Farley joins us to share how you can stay polite this Black Friday.

According to Mister Manners, before the pandemic, many stores would open early with shopping beginning on Thanksgiving Day. Now, stores are starting to stay closed on Thanksgiving, giving workers and shoppers more time for their families.

Mister Manners says it’s important to keep the shopping secondary to Thanksgiving Day.

He said it’s also important to have patience and not push and shove while trying to get those deals!

Hear more of what Mister Manners has to say in the video above!