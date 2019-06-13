How to safely secure your load with AAA

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)- With the weather getting nicer, it’s a great time to move furniture or clear away debris. But, before your load your truck and hit the road, AAA stopped by with safety tips.

The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Dayton section of WDTN.com are those of individual sponsors and not WDTN-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WDTN.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Living Dayton sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.