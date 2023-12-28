DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– If you’re thinking about getting slim for the New Year but need to plan how not to slim down your wallet, don’t worry the Better Business Bureau has you covered! Communications VP Sheri Sword visited Living Dayton on Thursday with easy ways to save your wallet while going to the gym.

Tips to consider when selecting a gym:

Decide if you really need to join a gym. If your apartment or office building has a gym, consider trying to make that work. Also, consider if you intend to really use your gym membership enough to make it worth the cost.

Create a list of what you want out of a gym. Don’t settle for a gym that doesn’t meet your wants and needs.

Consider joining the gym on a trial basis, if possible. Take advantage of introductory offers to help you decide if a gym membership is right for you. However, make sure you understand the terms and what the price will be once the introductory period is over.

Consider checking into the gym’s childcare opportunities If you have a child you want to bring with you.

Search close to home or work. A good rule of thumb is not to choose a gym more than 15 minutes away.

Be sure the gym is open the days and times you intend to work out, as not all gyms are 24 hours.

Consider gym reciprocity. While you may not believe you need it, being able to go to related gyms wherever you may be could come in handy.

Ensure the gym is clean. Make sure employees are wiping down the machines throughout the day or there’s a policy in place requiring the machine user to clean it.

Visit the gym to be sure you like the atmosphere. If there are aspects that make you feel uneasy such as loud music or long wait times, you may want to consider another gym.

Ask yourself if you’re feeling pressured to join. Don’t give in to high-pressure sales tactics to join immediately. A reputable gym will give you enough time to read the contract thoroughly, tour the facilities and make an informed decision.

Read the contract. Get every promise the gym makes in writing, for example the price your credit card will be charged monthly, what happens to your membership if the gym were to close unexpectedly and will your membership renew automatically annually.

Know how you can get out of the contract. Many times, specific actions are needed to cancel, such as submitting a cancellation request in writing 30 days before the requested cancellation date.

