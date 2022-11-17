DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Bruce Barcelo from the Montgomery County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services joined us to talk about the Great American Smokeout.

According to Bruce, the third Thursday of every November is set aside as a day to encourage smokers to make an attempt to quit. This day is called the Great American Smokeout.

Bruce shared that although the number is decreasing, around 40 million Americans are smokers.

“Nicotine addiction is one of the hardest addictions out of all addictions to quit,” he said.

Bruce said with vaping coming into the picture, a lot more youths have been affected by nicotine as well as the many chemicals found in vapes.

Watch the video above to see how you can start the journey to quit smoking!

