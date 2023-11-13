DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Bruce Barcelo joined the Living Dayton team to talk about the Great American Smokeout.

According to Bruce, the third Thursday of every November is set aside as a day to encourage smokers to make an attempt to quit. This day is called the Great American Smokeout.

Bruce shared that it is important to have a plan to quit, rather than just going cold turkey.

He shared resources, like the Ohio Quit Line, which provides individual counseling and up to 8 weeks of nicotine replacement therapy. The Ohio quit line is 1-800-QUIT-NOW, or 1-800-784-8669.

Bruce said with vaping coming into the picture, a younger population has been affected by nicotine as well as the many chemicals found in vapes.

Watch the video above to see how you can start the journey to quit smoking!

For more information, click here.