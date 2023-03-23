DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — John North, President/CEO of BBB shared how important it is to get pet insurance and mentioned pet owners should obtain the insurance as soon as they bring their pet home. Although pet insurance does not cover pre-existing conditions, it’s important to select the best insurance that fits your pet’s needs. Pet insurance can cover unexpected veterinary bills, and, in some cases, routine wellness expenses, too. However, policies vary greatly. If you’re considering insurance for your pet, be sure to understand how plans work before you sign up.

If you need pet insurance, make sure it is accredited by the Better Business Bureau.