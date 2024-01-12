DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – If you’ve been feeling sluggish or down, you’re not alone! January has a reputation for bringing out the blues. The third Monday of each year has been dubbed “Blue Monday” or the Saddest Day of the Year.

Whitney McSparran, Licensed Professional Clinical Counselor from Thriveworks said this could be due to mounting holiday debts, post-holiday season blues and the dragging out of dreary winter weather.

Whitney said if you’re noticing that you no longer are motivated to do your regular events, or that you’re self-isolating and don’t want to go hang out with friends or family, you might want to consider talking to a loved one about it, or even speaking to a professional.

