DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — If you’re looking for a reason to gather all of your friends together to drink wine and eat chocolate, not to fear, Galentine’s Day is almost here!

If you’ve never heard of Galentine’s Day, it’s typically celebrated on Feb. 13, the day before Valentine’s Day. It isn’t restricted to just gals; anyone can be at your Galentine’s event (call it Palentine’s day)! It’s meant to celebrate friendship, because who needs a significant other when you have friends to watch “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” over pints of Ben & Jerry’s?

According to Cosmopolitan, the holiday came to rise in 2010 after “Parks and Recreation” aired an episode called “Galentine’s Day.” In it, the main character Leslie Knope gathers a group of her closest gal pals for a brunch of waffles and love.

As Leslie Knope said, “What’s Galentine’s Day? Oh, it’s only the best day of the year.”

Here are a few ideas for a lovely Galentine’s Day party:

Snacks Galore

You can never go wrong with a sweet charcuterie board. Load it up with chocolate covered strawberries, pink and red cookies, and candy sweethearts (those little candies that say “Be Mine” and “XOXO”) and you’re ready to roll.

If you’re not much of a cook, baker, or charcuterie maker, contact A Pretty Picnic. This local business makes everything from gourmet boxes to grazing tables. They are a craft charcuterie company based out of Dayton and feature an assortment of locally sourced ingredients.

From A Pretty Picnic: The Valentine’s Day Board from A Pretty Picnic: This is the perfect box to celebrate love with your special someone! Packed full of creamy Brie, delicious chocolates, and mouthwatering salami roses.

There’s a TikTok trend in which each guest makes their own, fun themed cocktail/mocktail. Look up “red and pink drinks” and bring all of the ingredients! If you are celebrating with friends outside of your roommates, treat bags are a great option for COVID-safe goodies. Fill them with individually wrapped candies, chocolates or even Goldfish (who doesn’t love Goldfish?)

Movie Night!

A night full of female empowering chick-flicks, rom-coms and endless popcorn – what more could you need? Here are some options:

Settle in with Tubs of Ice Cream

With all of the delicious local creameries around town, there is no bad time for ice cream! Either go visit for a cup or cone, or just bring a pint back home!

Host a game night!

Whether it’s a girls-night-in playing Jenga or a night at the bar playing Euchre, you can always have some fun playing games!

“For the Girls” (by “What Do You Meme”) is built for a Galentine’s Day game night. Game nights bring out some playful competition, and guaranteed laughs with your pals.

And if you don’t have any board games in your home, head to D20: A Bar with Characters. They have games galore, and all you have to pay for is your drink!

Destination: Relaxation

Everyone needs to unwind from the craziness of work and everyday life. So, make some goodie bags and have a spa day or night!

Grab a face mask, nail polish, and lotion for each of your guests, and tell them to come with a robe and a pair of fuzzy socks. Burn some candles, turn on the sound of crashing waves and get your Zen on!

If you’d rather dish out some cash for professional facials or massages, there are plenty of local spas you can visit.

Salon on Rahn 30 W Rahn Road, Dayton

Woodhouse Spa – Dayton 4412 Buckeye Lane, The Greene, Beavercreek

Affinity Salon & Day Spa 5547 Far Hills Ave, Dayton



Galentine’s Day is the perfect occasion to remind your friends how much you appreciate them. It’s not necessary to spend money, just sending a thoughtful text or inviting them to hang out is enough to show them you love them.

Now that you have some inspiration, go out there and have some Galentine’s Day fun!