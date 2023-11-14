DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)–It’s a show that will make your heart grow three times in size, Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical is coming to Dayton’s Schuster Center! The Grinch himself and Dayton Live Representative Kailey Yeakley visited Living Dayton on Tuesday debating whether Christmas is coming this year.

From November 14 to November 19, patrons can get tickets to this must-see musical performance throughout the week! Dr. Seuss’ HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL features the hit songs “You’re A Mean One Mr. Grinch” and “Welcome Christmas” (written by Albert Hague and Dr. Seuss) from the original animated series. Max the Dog narrates as the mean and scheming Grinch, whose heart is “two sizes too small,” decides to steal Christmas away from the Holiday loving Whos. Magnificent sets (John Lee Beatty) and costumes (Robert Morgan) inspired by Dr. Seuss’ original illustrations help transport audiences to the whimsical world of Whoville, while the Music and Book of Mel Marvin and Timothy Mason breathe new life into this timeless story of the true meaning of Christmas.



To get your tickets today, click here or watch the segment above!