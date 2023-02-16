DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – House of Bread’s fundraiser, Empty Bowls, is leaving people with anything but. It will both feed the participants of the fundraiser, and will feed and benefit folks in need all across Miami Valley.

Melodie Bennett, Executive Director of House of Bread, shared the details of this fun event for a cause. Attendees may select from two seatings, then sample soups made by several different local restaurants and chefs, along with bread, dessert and soft drinks. The first 500 people to register will get a hand-crafted soup bowl to take home.

The bar at the Marriott will be open for adult beverages. This annual event raises operating dollars for the House of Bread to fill the plates and bowls of community members.

The event is on Thursday, February 23rd, from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Marriott at the University of Dayton.

Purchase tickets to attend the event, and 100% of the proceeds will go to the House of Bread. They serve a hot, nutritious, lunchtime meal to anyone in need 7 days a week. In addition, they offer personal hygiene and warm wear items, as well as referrals to other social services. Help and hope are always on the menu at the House of Bread.