DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Start your engines because the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party is sure to be a blast! Driver Taylor Holman joined the Living Dayton team to share all the details.

Taking place on May 6 and 7, the event will be held at the Wright State University Nutter Center and will showcase seven trucks.

The event features plenty of car crushing and a meet-and-greet with the drivers, but there’s a twist. According to Taylor, when the show begins, the lights will go out and the trucks will glow in the dark!

For more information or for tickets, click here.

*This segment is sponsored by Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live.*