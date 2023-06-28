DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Hot dog, that looks delicious! Celebrate Independence Day with Loose Ends Brewing Company and their patriotic beef franks!

John Loose shared details on their upcoming events and the delicious food you can find at their brewery.

3 unique hot dogs will be on the menu for July 3-4.

If beef isn’t your cup of tea, how about crab? Loose Ends is hosting a Crab Rangoon Eating Contest on Monday, July 3. Each session will be organized into five-minute heats of 10 contestants each, with time to reset in between.

Watch the video above for further details or click here to learn more.