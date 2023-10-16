DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– If you’re looking to honor the memory of a loved one and raise funds to support Hospice of Dayton, you’re invited to join Hospice of Dayton 2023 3k/5k Remembrance Walk this weekend!

On Monday, Hospice of Dayton Representatives Don Fodor & Former WDTN Chief Meteorologist Carl Nichols visited Living Dayton previewing what’s to come! The Remembrance Walk offers families and friends to honor the memory of a loved one and raise funds to support patient care and services. These include community-wide grief counseling; complementary therapies such as music, art and massage; and financial assistance for patients unable to pay for their care.

Details:

Saturday, October 21, 2023

8:30 am-1 pm

Registration begins at 8:30 am. Walk starts at 10 am.

Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton: 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420

Cost:

Individual Walker: $25

Veteran or Active Military: $20

Youth Walker (12 & under): $15

Memory Walk Sign: $20

For more information, click here or watch the video above!