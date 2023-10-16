DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– If you’re looking to honor the memory of a loved one and raise funds to support Hospice of Dayton, you’re invited to join Hospice of Dayton 2023 3k/5k Remembrance Walk this weekend!
On Monday, Hospice of Dayton Representatives Don Fodor & Former WDTN Chief Meteorologist Carl Nichols visited Living Dayton previewing what’s to come! The Remembrance Walk offers families and friends to honor the memory of a loved one and raise funds to support patient care and services. These include community-wide grief counseling; complementary therapies such as music, art and massage; and financial assistance for patients unable to pay for their care.
Details:
- Saturday, October 21, 2023
- 8:30 am-1 pm
- Registration begins at 8:30 am. Walk starts at 10 am.
- Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton: 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420
Cost:
- Individual Walker: $25
- Veteran or Active Military: $20
- Youth Walker (12 & under): $15
- Memory Walk Sign: $20
For more information, click here or watch the video above!