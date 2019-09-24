Homemade Naan Recipe

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Recipe Below:

Naan Recipe – 2 cups of white flour or gluten free flour.

1/2 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp salt

3 Tbs olive oil

3/4 cup milk

Knead the dough until elastic for about 5 minutes & cover with a damp cloth let allow dough rise for an hour… Then cut approx 6 equal pieces from the dough. Sprinkle some flour on a flat surface & roll out each piece & place on a hot pan or bake in the oven at 400 degrees until light brown speckles.

Peshwari Filling

Take a handle full of raw almonds, pistachios & raisins then place into a small blender & grind together into a rough paste. Add a pinch of brown sugar into the nut mixture. Then fill a spoonful of the mixture in the middle of a dough circle. Seal the circle together by pulling up each side & sealing the dough into a round ball then roll it out on your flat surface then bake for 8 minutes or then its starts turning brown. Brush liberally with butter.

Onion Filling

Slice one whole onion & sauté over medium heat until golden brown. Add a green chili, a pinch of salt & amchoor (mango) powder. Blend all together & top each cooked naan with these caramelized onions & drizzle with yogurt & serve.

Garlic naan

Take approx 8-10 cloves of garlic & place on a baking sheet, add a pinch of salt & sugar & oil then bake at 400 until golden brown approx 10 min. Smash these soft golden garlic cloves into the middle of each piece of naan dough. Seal the circle of dough together by pulling up each side & making a ball. Roll out each garlic filled dough into an oval & bake until golden brown approx 8 minutes. Brush liberally with butter & serve with any curry dish.