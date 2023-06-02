DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The weather is getting warmer and you might be thinking about home improvement. BestReviews recommended some must-have items for you and your home!
Whether you’re wanting to save money, improve your curb appeal or just looking for convenience, the BestReviews team recommended the following products:
- Eufy Pet Camera
- Sunnest Solar Lights
- Ecobee Thermostat
- Amazon Smart Plug
- DeWalt Cordless Drill and Impact Driver
For more recommendations, click here.
*This segment is sponsored by BestReviews.*