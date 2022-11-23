DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — John North, President/CEO of Better Business Bureau, joined us in the studio to share some tips about the upcoming shopping weekend!

According to John, spending is estimated to be up 3% this weekend with the average person spending $1,200 on gifts for the holidays.

With Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday coming up, John shared some key tips for shopping.

Establish a budget

Know the return and exchange prices

Start early and compare prices

Pay attention to your surroundings

Protect your personal information

For more tips watch the video above!

Click here for more information about BBB.