DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — John North, President/CEO of Better Business Bureau, joined us in the studio to share some tips about the upcoming shopping weekend!
According to John, spending is estimated to be up 3% this weekend with the average person spending $1,200 on gifts for the holidays.
With Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday coming up, John shared some key tips for shopping.
- Establish a budget
- Know the return and exchange prices
- Start early and compare prices
- Pay attention to your surroundings
- Protect your personal information
Click here for more information about BBB.