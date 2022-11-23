DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — John North, President/CEO of Better Business Bureau, joined us in the studio to share some tips about the upcoming shopping weekend!

According to John, spending is estimated to be up 3% this weekend with the average person spending $1,200 on gifts for the holidays.

With Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday coming up, John shared some key tips for shopping.

  • Establish a budget
  • Know the return and exchange prices
  • Start early and compare prices
  • Pay attention to your surroundings
  • Protect your personal information

For more tips watch the video above!

Click here for more information about BBB.