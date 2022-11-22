DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Eric Gagliano from River Valley Credit Union joined us to share how to save money this holiday season!

Eric said the best way to save this Christmas season is to set a budget! Write down every expense you’ll have between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day including gifts, food and travel.

Especially with gifts, consider who is on your naughty and nice list. Trimming back the list or cutting back the cost can help you save money!

“He who spends the most at Christmas does not win Christmas!” said Eric.

For more tips on holiday saving, watch the video above.

*This segment is sponsored by River Valley Credit Union.*