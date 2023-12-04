DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – We are headed back in time on a trip to Carillon Historical Park, while looking ahead to their holiday festivities. Brady Kress, President & CEO of Carillon Historical Park, said the park is sure to be holly and jolly for the next month.

Kress shared the details of A Carillon Christmas, in which the park is transformed into a winter wonderland with The Carillon Tree of Light!

Their 65-acre campus turned into a winter wonderland of magic and holiday cheer. Equipped with all holiday elements, such as Christmas lights, jolly slides, letters to Santa, and Jolly Old St. Nick, himself!

For further details on their holiday events, watch the video above or visit their website.

*This segment was sponsored by Dayton History.*