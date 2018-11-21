Holiday Drink Recipes

After your holiday feast, kick back and relax with a holiday drink.
Cranberries, Sauced
1.5 oz. vodka
.75 oz. spiced cranberry simple syrup
.5 oz. lime juice
3-4 oz. Cranberry juice
2-3 dashes orange bitters
Glass: Old Fashioned
Ice: Cubed
Garnish: Orange zest
Pour all of the ingredients in a mixing tin over ice. Shake well for 20 – 30 seconds. Strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice. Twist the orange peel over the cocktail, and add and serve.
An Unusual Negroni
1 ounce Aperol
1 ounce Lillet Blanc
1 1/4 ounces Hendrick’s Gin
Glass: Old Fashioned
Ice: One Cube
Garnish: Grapefruit zest or wedge
Pour all of the ingredients into a mixing glass over ice. Stir well for 20 – 30 seconds. Pour into the Old Fashioned glass over fresh ice and garnish with grapefruit zest or wedge.