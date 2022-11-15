DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Mills Park Hotel joined us to talk about the upcoming Holiday Bazaar and Food Truck Rally.

General Manager Becky Beaupre said the Holiday Bazaar will feature over 40 local vendors as well as food trucks and live music. Mr. Redlegs from the Cincinnati Reds will even be making an appearance!

Attendees will have the opportunity to shop around at booths like Nicole Swani’s Singapore Seahorse Coin Jewelry. Nicole shared some of her jewelry made with coins from around the world.

Becky said that this event is perfect for people of all ages!

The Holiday Bazaar and Food Truck Rally will take place on Saturday, Nov. 26 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 321 Main St. in Yellow Springs.

