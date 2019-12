DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –

1 jar of DLM Marinara

1 log of fresh goat cheese

½ C each of Kalamata olive and green stuffed olives

1-2 T capers

Pinch of red chili flake

1 DLM baguette, sliced and toasted

Preheat oven to 350

In a casserole dish pour the jar of sauce and top with a scattering of the olives, capers and red chili flakes. Slice goat cheese into ½ inch medallions. And gently place on top in a decorative pattern.

Bake until bubbly and hot. Serve with toasted baguette slices.