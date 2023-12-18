DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Santa is trading in his reindeer and sleigh before he has to deliver gifts on Christmas Eve night with the RTA! Greater Dayton RTA’s Director of Communication Jessica Olson invited Santa to Living Dayton on Monday with everything families need to know to meet Jolly Ol’ St. Nick!

Santa will be driving Greater Dayton RTA’s Holiday Bus this season to hear first hand what the kids of the Miami Valley want for Christmas. Riders must have valid fare to ride the bus and can get a fare card at any transit center, or pay with cash to get one downtown at Wright Stop Plaza. Plus, riders can load fare onto their phone on the Transit app and can track Santa and his arrival to their stop using the Transit app!



The holiday bus is decorated inside and out with a festive candy land theme and riders can enjoy holiday music and free candy canes while they ride. To track Santa and get the Holiday Bus Schedule, click here!