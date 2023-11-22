DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – There are countless hard-working women in the Miami Valley and we want to know who you think the Remarkable Women are in our community.

Local Remarkable Women winner for 2023, Katie Vasil, started Seeds of Hope OH in Troy. She helps meet the basic needs of adoptive, kinship and foster families who need support caring for children, and she knows first-hand how difficult it can be.

She encouraged everyone to nominate the incredible women in their lives, as her experience in Los Angeles made her feel so appreciated. She mentioned the community that was created from this experience, with all of the women joining a Facebook group to keep in contact and continue to support and empower one another.

To learn more about Seeds of Hope OH, click here.

Nominate the Remarkable Woman in your life by clicking here and filling out the form!