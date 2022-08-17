DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – If you know Dayton, you likely know Hickory Bar-B-Q. After 60 years in business, Carl Fisher showed a quick demo of their delectable ribs in the Living Dayton Kitchen.

Fisher said Joe and Irene Kiss opened up the Hickory Bar-B-Q on Brown Street in 1962.

“Joe ran it clear up until 1995, upon his passing,” Fisher said. “He was a unique individual, very friendly and the customers loved him.”

To celebrate, the restaurant is holding a special. Between August 24 to 28, every purchase of a dinner you get a ticket to enter into a drawing for 20 $30 gift certificates. This is in addition to the grand prize for 2 people is a $50 gift certificate every month for a year, totaling up to a whopping $600 in food.