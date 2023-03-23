DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Since baseball season is on its way, now is the time to take yourself out to the ball game, or the ticket booth rather, at Day Air Ball Park! We talked with Dragons Executive Vice President, Eric Deutsch to hear about their upcoming season.

Deutsch said The Dayton Dragons have a sell-out streak that is the longest in sports history. He said the Dragons are in danger of seeing the streak come to an end in 2023, their 23rd year.

Deutsch says no matter how many home runs players hit, Dragons fans are always winning.

If you want to help the dragons keep the streak alive, buy tickets and attend their opening game! Click the video above for more information.